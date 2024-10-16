Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 38.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after buying an additional 681,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The company has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

