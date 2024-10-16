CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

