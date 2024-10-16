Kujira Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $48.51 million and $311,008.32 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.44905404 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $251,239.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

