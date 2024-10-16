Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Price Performance
INTU opened at $617.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $631.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.98. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
