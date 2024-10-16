iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lowered by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.