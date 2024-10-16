Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $14.74 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $267.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.20. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.