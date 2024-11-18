3D Systems’ (DDD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

DDD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Price Performance

DDD stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.15 million. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

