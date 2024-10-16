Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 21,500 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELL. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

