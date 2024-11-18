Comparing U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 18.23% 3.68% 3.48% AlTi Global -41.51% 2.31% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and AlTi Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $10.98 million 2.98 $1.33 million $0.13 18.39 AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.45 -$162.61 million ($1.75) -2.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Global Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlTi Global. AlTi Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Global Investors and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.01%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats AlTi Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.