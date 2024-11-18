OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,302 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI opened at $23.47 on Monday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $986.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

