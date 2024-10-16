Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

