OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 551,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

