Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

