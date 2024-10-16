Sunpointe LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunpointe LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 605,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

