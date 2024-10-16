MN Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $384.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73.

About Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

