Prism Advisors Inc. Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China A ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $11,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 54,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

CNYA stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

