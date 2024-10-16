Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,806 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

