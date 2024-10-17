3,979 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. 913,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,754,959. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.