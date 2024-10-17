Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $241.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

