Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIHP opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

