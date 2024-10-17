Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,174,000 after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,410,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

