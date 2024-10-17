Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

