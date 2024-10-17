Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $146.78 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.