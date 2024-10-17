Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.46 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $84.26 million and $15.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00546879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00107078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00230266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00074597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,010,504 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

