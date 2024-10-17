Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $19.70 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 139,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,004. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

