VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VSEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of VSEC opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. VSE has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.60.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VSE by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at about $81,623,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

