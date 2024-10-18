Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.05 and traded as high as C$110.94. Bombardier shares last traded at C$110.32, with a volume of 19,067 shares.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.95.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
