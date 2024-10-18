BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $334.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.50 and a beta of 1.60.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
