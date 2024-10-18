BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $334.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

About AirSculpt Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.