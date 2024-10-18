Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.0 days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of Calbee stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Calbee has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.
Calbee Company Profile
