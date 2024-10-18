Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.0 days.

Calbee Price Performance

Shares of Calbee stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Calbee has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

