Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Drops By 7.4%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,898,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 4,208,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of China Literature stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. China Literature has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

