Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.08.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock opened at C$4.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$2.87 and a 12-month high of C$12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.