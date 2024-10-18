Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 6,457 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

