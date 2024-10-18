Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 8.1 %

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

