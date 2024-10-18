Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Hochschild Mining Trading Up 8.1 %
OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.