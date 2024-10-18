Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.24 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.22). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,517 shares traded.

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

