2,960 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4,542.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 591.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SSO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. 302,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,893. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $97.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

