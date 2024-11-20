CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Boosted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $353.29 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.83 and its 200-day moving average is $310.94.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

