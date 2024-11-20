MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Raised by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $403,707.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,859.10. The trade was a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $30,569,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $41.72 on Wednesday, reaching $472.26. 10,347,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,359,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of -204.34 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

