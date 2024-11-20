Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The company has a market capitalization of $661.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

