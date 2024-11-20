EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $492,000 Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,089.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

PBT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 23,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,784. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

