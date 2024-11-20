Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

IXJ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

