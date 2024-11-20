Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,397. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

