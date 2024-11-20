Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Price

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Stephens started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

VVV stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

