Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.56. The company had a trading volume of 872,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.99 and a fifty-two week high of $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.