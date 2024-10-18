Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $535.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

