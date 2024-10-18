RFG Advisory LLC Sells 9,573 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after buying an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,807,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $127.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

