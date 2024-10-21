Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires Shares of 5,085 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BMAY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,872 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

