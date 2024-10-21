Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $136,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Allstate comprises approximately 2.9% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.35. The stock had a trading volume of 419,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,855. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average is $173.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $121.70 and a 12-month high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

