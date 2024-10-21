Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 896 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,652. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

