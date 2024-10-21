CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,445,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,382,766. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

