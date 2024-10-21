iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,134. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $120.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

